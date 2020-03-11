Scotiabank Upgrades Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) to Outperform

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Tokio Marine stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $7.33.

About Tokio Marine

