Barclays Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to $72.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.75% from the company’s previous close.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

NYSE BNS opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

