Cfra Upgrades Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) to Buy

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) was upgraded by Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $248.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $222.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.82.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $187.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.56. Willis Towers Watson has a 1 year low of $169.41 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Willis Towers Watson by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

