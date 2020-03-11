Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Realty Trust is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT focused primarily on the ownership, acquisition, redevelopment and management of neighborhood and community shopping centers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $22.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.79.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

