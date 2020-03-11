Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady (NYSE:BRC) to “Buy”

Brady (NYSE:BRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brady Corporation is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. The Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady helps identify people and enhance security by ensuring the right persons are in the right places at the right time. Brady helps customers create and maintain safer work environments and comply with regulatory standards. Brady high-performance materials clearly identify products, components and other assets, even in the most extreme conditions. “

Get Brady alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Brady from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brady presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.39. Brady has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $59.11.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $276.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.40%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $802,110.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,821.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $427,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,325,581.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter worth $57,792,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Brady by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Brady by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 920,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 72,387 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brady (BRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.