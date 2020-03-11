Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $48.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $34.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. August Capital Management V L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,231,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,641,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,892,000. 42.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

