BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.