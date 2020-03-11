BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $51.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

