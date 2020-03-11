Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CreditCorp LTD is a limited liability company to act as a holding company, to coordinate the policy and administration of its subsidiaries and engage in investing activities. Credicorp’s principal objective is to coordinate and manage the business plans of its subsidiaries in an effort to implement universal banking services in Peru, while diversifying regionally. They conduct their financial business exclusively through its subsidiaries “

BAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Credicorp from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE BAP opened at $181.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.01. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $172.71 and a twelve month high of $252.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 19.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

