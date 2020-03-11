NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 145.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NCS Multistage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $1.02 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 15.97% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NCS Multistage stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 79.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of NCS Multistage worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NCS Multistage

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.