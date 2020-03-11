Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Cameco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. Cameco had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $36,730,000. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Cameco by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,239,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,850 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cameco by 12,790.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,398,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,856 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $11,570,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $9,749,000. Institutional investors own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

