Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) to Hold

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking services to consumers and businesses. It offers checking accounts, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, and wealth and treasury management services. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation, is based in Richmond, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AUB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $23.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38. Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.70 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

