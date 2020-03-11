BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

BCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $9.26. The stock has a market cap of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.85.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. The business had revenue of $39.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

