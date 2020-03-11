Wood & Company Reiterates Sell Rating for Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wood & Company in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $9.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wood & Company’s target price suggests a potential upside of 107.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

NYSE VET opened at $4.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 738.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2,791.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

