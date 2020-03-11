Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Ray C. Davis purchased 1,281,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $9,953,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,341,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,413,800 shares of company stock worth $54,062,620. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

