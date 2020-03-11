Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 109.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ET. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.
Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $7.63 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Ray C. Davis purchased 1,281,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.77 per share, with a total value of $9,953,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,341,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,210,300.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,413,800 shares of company stock worth $54,062,620. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 33.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Energy Transfer LP Unit
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
Further Reading: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.