Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) to “Hold”

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Get BGC Partners alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of BGC Partners stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $487.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.