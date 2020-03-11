$1.59 EPS Expected for NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.68 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NorthWestern.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

In other news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.25%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

