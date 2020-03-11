Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.83 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $47.55. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $497,435.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $400,060.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,524 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,645,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 142,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,758,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

