PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.37.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

