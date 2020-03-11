PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS PBSFY opened at $2.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.50. PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $4.37.
PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile
