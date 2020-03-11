Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

