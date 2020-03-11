Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $4.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market cap of $277.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 0.67. Concrete Pumping has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $12.73.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.38 million. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Concrete Pumping will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.