Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARES. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $32.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. Ares Management has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $92,004,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $22,691,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $27,037,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $10,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 267,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

