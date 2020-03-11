Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $98.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a current ratio of 66.09. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.45 and a one year high of $130.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,859,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

