Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) to Sell

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation and development of residential and commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., formerly known as Trinity Merger Corp., is based in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, December 9th.

BRMK stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 39.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,744,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,775,000. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,311,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,419,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,795,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

