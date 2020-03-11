Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Arvinas stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,022,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

