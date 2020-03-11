Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Hold

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Arvinas from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Arvinas stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. Arvinas has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $54.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Canaan Partners IX LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,476,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arvinas by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,360 shares in the last quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,639,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,022,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arvinas (ARVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Acadia Realty Trust Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Uxin & Janel Head to Head Analysis
Uxin & Janel Head to Head Analysis
Secure Energy Services Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Secure Energy Services Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady to “Buy”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brady to “Buy”
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
BHP Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley
BHP Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report