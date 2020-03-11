Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -1.64. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 16.29, a current ratio of 17.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,727.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $782,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,160.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock worth $14,231,918. Company insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

