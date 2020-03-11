GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. GLENCORE PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Get GLENCORE PLC/ADR alerts:

Shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.