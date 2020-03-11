Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Instructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.17). Instructure reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Instructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Instructure.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE INST opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Instructure has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Instructure by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

