Brokerages Expect Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) will announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Diamond S Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.90. Diamond S Shipping reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,025%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diamond S Shipping will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diamond S Shipping.

DSSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Diamond S Shipping stock opened at $11.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.20. Diamond S Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $429.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the second quarter valued at $105,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamond S Shipping by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamond S Shipping

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

