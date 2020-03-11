Brokerages Expect Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.49. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Mimecast from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

MIME stock opened at $33.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06. Mimecast has a fifty-two week low of $32.89 and a fifty-two week high of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -308.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 15,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $667,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $132,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,772,730. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

