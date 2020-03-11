Brokerages Anticipate Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) will report $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.19. Pinnacle Financial Partners also reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other news, Director David B. Ingram bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.77 per share, with a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,769,918.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

