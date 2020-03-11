Brokerages Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Agile Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of AGRX stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.10. Agile Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred Altomari purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $27,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,365.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,060,000 shares of company stock worth $9,203,100 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 39.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

