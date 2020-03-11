Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Price Up 6.4% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) rose 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $95.36 and last traded at $95.36, approximately 413,800 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 207,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Specifically, EVP Sarah M. Vasquez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $63,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,752.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne bought 1,929 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.07 per share, for a total transaction of $239,331.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,337.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,791 shares of company stock worth $901,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.52.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $284.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 79.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Company Profile (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

