American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Up 5.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $103.36 and last traded at $103.30, 9,788,759 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 4,593,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.29.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other American Express news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $599,405.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,808.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile (NYSE:AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

