Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) to post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). OncoCyte reported earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OncoCyte.

OCX stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

