Zacks: Analysts Expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to Post $0.24 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.33. Heritage Insurance posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Heritage Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

NYSE HRTG opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $16.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 94,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

