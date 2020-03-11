Zacks: Brokerages Expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to Announce $1.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to report $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.26. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after acquiring an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after acquiring an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after acquiring an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $76.05 and a twelve month high of $112.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

