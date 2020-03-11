Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Trading Up 6.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $40.99 and last traded at $39.62, approximately 5,058,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,741,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.28.

Specifically, Director Neal A. Shear acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.28 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at $889,500.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,045 in the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $2.80. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,842,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $567,000.

About Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

