TRANSAT AT (TRZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th.

TRANSAT AT (TSE:TRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$693.24 million for the quarter.

Get TRANSAT AT alerts:

Shares of TRANSAT AT stock opened at C$12.82 on Wednesday. TRANSAT AT has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.40 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.67.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated tour operator in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 in the Americas and Europe. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for TRANSAT AT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRANSAT AT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.