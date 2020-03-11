Full House Resorts (FLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Full House Resorts stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 0.84. Full House Resorts has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 920 slot machines and 26 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129 hotel rooms; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

