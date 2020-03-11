Houston Wire & Cable (HWCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Houston Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:HWCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HWCC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. Houston Wire & Cable has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Houston Wire & Cable Company, through its subsidiaries, sells electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services in the United States. It offers wire and cable products, including continuous and interlocked armor cables; control and power cables; electronic wires and cables; flexible and portable cords; instrumentation and thermocouple cables; lead and high temperature cables; medium voltage cables; and premise and category wires and cables, primary and secondary aluminum distribution cables, and steel wire ropes and wire rope slings, as well as synthetic fiber rope slings, chains, shackles, and other related hardware and corrosion resistant products.

