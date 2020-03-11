Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ FLNT opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a PE ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47.

Get Fluent alerts:

In other Fluent news, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.58.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.