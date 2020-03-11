Overstock.com (OSTK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.10. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $200.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Overstock.com from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

