JinkoSolar (JKS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect JinkoSolar to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:JKS opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.45. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday. Finally, CICC Research upgraded JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

