Sequential Brands Group (SQBG) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SQBG opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33. Sequential Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

