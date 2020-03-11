SMTC (SMTX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SMTC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02. SMTC has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

