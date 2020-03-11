Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2020

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.28. The company has a market cap of $190.79 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of -0.03.

In other Clipper Realty news, CEO David Bistricer acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,656.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,278,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,267,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard M. Lorber acquired 13,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $134,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 44,656 shares of company stock valued at $444,616. Insiders own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Earnings History for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

