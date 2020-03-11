Harte Hanks (HHS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HHS opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.05. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.