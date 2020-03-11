Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTN opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

In other Ballantyne Strong news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 8,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $27,119.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 124,942 shares of company stock valued at $400,841.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

