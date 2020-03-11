PFSweb (PFSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PFSweb stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. PFSweb has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -111.00 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSW shares. Craig Hallum raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

