Jabil (JBL) to Release Earnings on Friday

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Jabil to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jabil alerts:

NYSE JBL opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Jabil has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average is $37.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $626,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,847,741.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,647,278. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,783 shares of company stock worth $7,382,313 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.